Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs level editor goes online, letting players share creations The popular level editing mode in the Angry Birds VR game Isle of Pigs is going online to allow players to share and explore community creations.

If you’ve been enjoying Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs and what you can put together in its level editor mode, Resolution Games had some fantastic news for you today. The latest Isle of Pigs update brings online features to the level editor so you can share your creations with the community and explore what other players have put together as well.

Resolution Games announced their online level editor update to Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs in a press release on June 2, 2020. Starting today in Isle of Pigs, an update is bringing the popular level editor online where players will be able to upload their creations, as well as explore the creations of other players in the community. Playing through a custom level allows players to provide quick feedback on whether or not they enjoyed it and highly liked levels have a good chance of showing up in the Quick Play rotation players can choose when browsing content.

This marks a number of major firsts for the franchise. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs was already rocking one of the first-ever official level editors, but this is most certainly the first time the games have offered a feature in which you can share and play creations around the community in an official uploader and browser. It is essentially a Super Mario Maker community, but for Angry Birds VR which should delight and encourage players to create and explore their community’s creativity. As huge fans of Super Mario Maker and features similar to what it offers, we have to salute the effort by Resolution Games.

And with Resolution Games stacking its roster with the high-pedigree talents of Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth and id Software alumni Tom Hall, it appears the company continues to make major moves in good directions. You can check out Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs and its new online level editor on Steam, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, and Viveport now.