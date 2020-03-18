Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth joins AR/VR studio Resolution Games Following his exit from Facebook VR, veteran developer Mike Booth is headed to Resolution Games to join its board of directors.

Back in December 2019, Mike Booth left management of Facebook VR rather abruptly. At the time, he mentioned that he had “unfinished business in the traditional video game space.” While it remains unclear what the veteran Left 4 Dead, Team Fortress 2, and Counter-Stike: Condition Zero developer had planned to pursue this cryptic statement, he at least has somewhere to be in the meantime. Booth is joining Stockholm AR and VR development studio Resolution Games as a member of its board of directors.

Resolution Games announced Mike Booth’s entry into the company via the Resolution Games Twitter on March 18, 2020. A Stockholm, Sweden studio specializing in AR and VR game design, Resolution Games has a catalogue under its belt that includes several Angry Birds AR games, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and the Bait! fishing series to name a few. Booth is expected to take a hands-on approach of management across several upcoming and unannounced Resolution Games titles, according to VRFocus.

I've been playing games that @_MikeBooth has created for decades, and am thrilled that he is now on our board! https://t.co/f3wo2RHZwE pic.twitter.com/dJbww6vQTs — Tommy Palm (@tommy_palm) March 18, 2020

Booth’s entry back into VR and AR game development at Resolution Games is interesting. After his exit from Facebook VR last year, the Turtle Rock Studios founder mentioned he was interested in returning to traditional games space. While Resolution Games is definitely more focused on game development than Facebook VR, Booth mentioned there was more that enticed him to the company.

“What drew me to Resolution Games is the team’s passion and dedication to creating innovative and immersive gameplay in what’s proving to be an incredibly powerful, yet still somewhat challenging technology,” Booth said in a statement. “I’ve seen Tommy [Palm, CEO of Resolution Games] and his team create diverse, high-quality content that pushes the boundaries of what is possible while bringing new people into gaming, which is a very hard thing to do. I’m looking forward to working with this talented group and navigating this field together, even moving beyond the studio’s usual genres to really push the boundaries of what can be done in games.”

Though this probably means we won’t be seeing anything like Left 4 Dead 3 anytime soon, it’s great to know a developer as talented and experienced as Booth is back in the game. Whatever comes of his work at Resolution and its growing VR/AR catalogue, we’re interested to see what comes next.