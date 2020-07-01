Watch the Indie Obscura IOX-2 digital event livestream here Tune in live to the Shacknews Twitch as Indie Obscura shares a host of incredible upcoming indie games.

There may not be as many (or really any) gaming events to go to these days in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean sweet indie games don’t need a place to shine. And if you know our friends over at Indie Obscura, you know they love their indies. We’ve had them over to do the IOX indie showcase before, and we’re joining up again, this time as part of Shacknews E4, to bring you the Indie Obscura IOX-2 digital event!

Salted for July 1, 2020 at 1PM PT / 4PM ET, the Indie Obscure IOX-2 livestream is set to showcase a lovely 16 different indie games from various developers in partnership with HyperX. During the showcase, we won’t just see all-new trailers, we’ll also get to see fresh gameplay, interviews, and plenty more as each developer joins in the fun. If you’ve been looking for some fantastic new indies to keep on your radar through the rest of 2020 and beyond, be sure to tune in when we go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also catch the event live in the video embed below.

The first IOX took place on April 11, 2020 and showcased a wealth of great and varied indie games including Maneater, Foregone, Coffee Talk, and Chivalry 2, just to name a few. The slate for IOX-2 should be expected to show off some fantastic surprises as well. The event is truly putting in the steps to get these great games out there in a void where E3 2020, gamescom, and other events have found themselves canceled due to the coronavirus.

If you’re looking for even more great indies to keep on your 2020 gaming calendar, check it as Indie Obscura’s IOX-2 goes live with Shacknews as part of our ongoing E4: Summer of Doing Our Jobs coverage.