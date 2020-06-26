Doom Eternal Update 2 patch notes brings new Battlemode map & more empowered demons A number of features, events, and additions are coming to the latest patch of Doom Eternal in Update 2, including a new Battlemode map and more empowered foes.

Doom Eternal Update 2 has launched on all platforms with a host of additions, changes, and fixes for the game. Fortunately there is no Denuvo in the mix anymore, but id Software has plenty of other stuff to do. This latest update gave players a new Battlemode map to check out, and if you’ve been looking for a bigger challenge in the regular game, more Empowered Demons are being added. There’s much more as well, check out our patch notes here.

Doom Eternal Update 2 patch notes

Doom Eternal Update 2 launched on all platforms with the list of notes dropping on the Doom end of Bethesda’s website on June 25, 2020. Battlemode fans will be happy to find an all-new map to play around on in the form of Torment: An abandoned UAC outpost overgrown in vegetation. Meanwhile, there are now greater numbers of Empowered Demons in the main game to make things a bit more challenging. Fortunately, if you’re not into it, there’s also a toggle to turn them off. These notes come in alongside a wealth of other fixes and changes. Here’s the whole list.

New BATTLEMODE Arena: Torment

Torment is an all new BATTLEMODE Arena available now. The UAC fled this outpost after the Slayer prevented Hell’s invasion of Earth. The Titans, once used as research specimens, remain eternal prisoners of this unholy excavation.

New Events

CASTLE GRAYSCALE MINI-EVENT IS NOW LIVE featuring the Black & White Pain Elemental, Mancubus, the "Old Timey Evil" GIBBO Collectibles mascot icon and so much more! For full details click here.

HACK TO THE FUTURE II EVENT COMING SOON featuring the literal blast from the past Retro Revenant Master Collection. His new podium goes from Classic, featuring some tried and true retro textures, to the ultimate display of 2D sprite flexing IDKFA podium to flaunt your love for the classics. When this baby hits 88 frames per second, you're gonna see some serious sh**!

New Game Improvements for ALL platforms

Even More Empowered Demons will be busting into your campaign for an added challenge! These buffed baddies have more health and will take more firepower to take down, but will also yield more armor & ammo when killed. Toggle Empowered Demons ON/OFF in the Game tab of the Main Menu Options. Note: They will no longer carry player names of fallen Slayers over their heads, only their demon names.

BATTLEMODE Latency Improvements We made a number of improvements to address latency issues in BATTLEMODE to ensure better matches. This is part of our ongoing latency improvements that we plan to support in more updates.

Boosters Menu Improvements We have made it easier than ever to both view and claim XP through several changes made to the Boosters menu. Make sure to always have three players selected at all times to maxamize the amount of free XP you can passively earn through their playing campaign and BATTLEMODE. Keep in mind you can switch which players to elect to be your active Boosters roster at any time in the Boosters menu.

Photo Mode Improvements In this Update we equipped The Slayer with a nice beefy lighting overhaul when in Photo Mode, so no more shady Slayers lurking in the shadows! If only we could all be so grossly incandescent...

Pin Your Favorite Podium and Skin to the Main Menu as a Favorite Prior to Update 2, whichever Character skin and podium set you had last viewed would auto-assign itself as the default set on display in the main menu. In response to your community feedback, we have added a new ‘Favorite’ feature for customization items so that you can set your Favorite character skin and podium as the default in the main menu.

Customization Menu Origins With so many great cosmetics being added every month, we thought it might be helpful to further flesh out the context of where each item comes from. The customization menu now shows which set each items comes from.

Custom Keybinds for Every Demon Added functionality to support unique keybinds for demons in BATTLEMODE. You asked for it, you got it!

Added New Render Modes in the graphics settings. Play the game in new stylized ways, such as Gritty, Cinematic, Black & White, DOOM Classic, and more.

Fixes for ALL Platforms

Fixed a number of exploits in the campaign that would allow the player to climb outside the maps

Fixed pinned Weekly Challenges. Previously, if you pinned a weekly challenge and it expired, it stayed pinned

Fixed a number of graphical issues in the campaign where parts of the environment would temporarily pop in and out of view

Fixed an issue on the Mission Select menu where secrets were not properly displaying as completed

Fixed an issue where the Crucible would consume more ammunition than intended in some situations

Fixed an issue that prevented the Party Mode cheat code from activating properly

Fixed an issue with the Chaingun Energy Shield mod in BATTLEMODE that prevented The Slayer from taking damage from any angle while active instead of just the front

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that cause the Carcass shield to not play sound on activation

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where demon players wouldn’t hear the Arbalest charging in some situations

Fixed a rare issue in BATTLEMODE where the Marauder’s wolf summon ability would become stuck on cooldown

Fixed a crash that occurred when navigating the social and settings menus while the on-screen keyboard was active

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where power up pop-up text failed to display for Russian players

Fixed a crash in BATTLEMODE on the post-match screen in private matches

Fixed an issue that would allow the Energy Shield mod to remain active permanently after being destroyed by a rocket barrage

Fixed an issue that prevented Archvile players from activating the Flame Wall ability in some certain situations

Fixes for PC only

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that would cause projectiles from the Prowler, Cacodemon, Baron of Hell and Arachnotron to remain suspended in midair

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that caused the Marauder’s dash to not play sound for other players

Using the Super Shotgun's flaming Meathook on shield soldiers now correctly generates armor shards

Fixes for Xbox One only

Fixed a control lock that occurred when entering photo mode during a glory kill

Fixes for PS4 only

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the player to exit the map when rapidly melee attacking the Khan Maykr

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that would causes damage indicators to persist on screen after respawning

Fixed an issue while hosting a party that could prevent the host from chatting or queuing after suspending the title

Known Issues

Issue: I'm not brought into a party after accepting an invitation when my game is suspended on Xbox One. Is there anything I can do about this? Resolution: This is a known issue that will be resolved in a future update. In the interim, please avoid accepting party invites when the game is suspended on Xbox One.

Issue: I'm seeing connectivity and lag issues for online gameplay while using a VPN. Is there anything I can do about this? Resolution: DOOM Eternal does not support VPN use for online gameplay.

Issue: I am no longer able to access Master Levels from the Fortress of DOOM after installing Update 2. Is there anything I can do about this? Resolution: This is a known issue that we will resolve in a future update. In the interim, please access the Master Levels form the Main Menu.



And that covers the latest changes in the game. There’s still no word on Doom Eternal’s previously teased DLC, but a new digital QuakeCon at Home event was announced for early August. Id Software may be holding off till then. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further details and information as we see what Bethesda and id have up their sleeve.