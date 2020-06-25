QuakeCon at Home global online event announced in place of physical convention The physical QuakeCon may be canceled, but Bethesda, id Software, and others will still be putting on a digital event in August with QuakeCon at Home. BYOC couldn't be easier.

It was a gut punch when back at the end of March, we learned that QuakeCon 2020 would be among the many conventions and gaming events to fall on the chopping block in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We all understood why and the safety reasons behind it, but it didn’t lesson the blow. The coronavirus is still going around, but at the very least, Bethesda, id Software, and the QuakeCon committee are giving us some consolation. A QuakeCon at Home digital event has just been announced for August in place of the physical event.

The QuakeCon organizers announced the new QuakeCon at Home digital event via the QuakeCon Twitter and website on June 25, 2020. The event is supposed to take place from August 7 through August 9, 2020, promising a slate of livestreams, tournaments, charity fundraising, and “a few fun secrets.” Considering QuakeCon is often Bethesda’s showcase for some of their largest announcements of the year, it’s possible we could see some new content related to DOOM: Eternal’s previously teased DLC, Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, and maybe even something new on The Elder Scrolls 6.

This year we’re celebrating #QuakeCon @ Home! Join us for a global online event taking place August 7-9, including livestreams, tournaments, charity fundraising, and a few fun secrets.



Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/fGs5JF3k8c — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) June 25, 2020

Though little else is known at this time about how QuakeCon at Home will play out, details should be coming soon. QuakeCon is often toted as one of the largest and longest running LAN tournaments around, so it will be interesting to see what it has up its sleeve to replace that gold standard BYOC experience. QuakeCon 2020 may be canceled, but we have hopes that Bethesda can find ways to make it a solid event for the dedicated fans that stay with it even in the worst of times.

We may not be having our own Great Quakeholio Tournament in the traditional sense this year either, but you can bet that Shacknews will be fast and furious with our own schemes and coverage around the event as well. Stay tuned.