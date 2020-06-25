TEPPEN Adventures of a Tiny Hero showcases Felyne & new cards on game anniversary One year after TEPPEN launched on mobile devices, the digital card game is getting its latest hero in the form of Monster Hunter's Felyne and a new card set to go with it.

It’s been about a year since GungHo Online Entertainment announced their surprise partnership with Capcom and launched the digital free-to-play card game, TEPPEN. The game has garnered a lot of love and moved a lot of updates full of new playable characters and cards, and on its anniversary, it’s keeping that love strong. Adventures of a Tiny Hero is bringing Monster Hunter’s Felyne companion as a hero alongside a wealth of new cards to add to your decks.

GungHo Online showcased the Adventures of a Tiny Hero TEPPEN content update with a press release, trailer, and live showcase on June 25, 2020. Celebrating one full year of TEPPEN, Adventures of a Tiny Hero is slated to launch on July 1, 2020. With it comes new playable hero Felyne, the cute and spirited little feline companion found throughout the Monster Hunter series. Even so, a trailer shows off the story of Felyne’s entry into this card game’s universe, acting as a companion to none other than Devil May Cry’s Nero for a grand portion of it.

It will be interesting to see how the Felyne plays into TEPPENs card ecosystem. Previous content packs like The Force Seekers, which featured Akuma, brought Ascended card statuses built around sacrifice, while the Haunted by Memories pack and its hero Zero featured Memories activated by a specific number of cards or actions played. With Felyne having acted as the best of all companions, it should come as no surprise that it will feature mechanics that play with Tribes. Each card has a tribe it adheres to and the Felyne can use one of its Hero Arts to play to specific effects revolving around these tribes, including lowering their MP cost!

It’s been an interesting year with TEPPEN. The game won our hearts over enough to score the Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of 2019. With the launch of Adventures of Tiny Hero on July 1, here’s hoping for many more card additions, heroes, and years to come.