Avengers will feature skill trees & customizable gameplay styles for each hero Marvel's Avengers will not only feature a host of familiar heroes, but also full skill trees and different ways to play each of them.

The Marvel’s Avengers War Table presentation had a lot of new information for us regarding Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s new take on the Marvel universe, including a new trailer and gameplay. One point that stood out is that not only will players will be able to unlock and access a ton of powers and abilities for each hero, but there’s a branching skill tree that will allow you to customize the gameplay of the heroes to your personal liking.

The customizable skill tree and game play styles of Marvel’s Avengers was revealed during the gameplay segment of the War Table presentation on June 24, 2020. We saw the likes of Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, and Black Widow in action to name a few, but the presentation went into further detail on how each hero has a branching skill tree of options that can be unlocked and upgraded to boost attributes of existing attacks, replace them outright, or unlock all new abilities. The intended effect is that players can tailor a hero’s powers and abilities in gameplay to their liking.

In addition to the ability to create different playstyles and figure out which set of abilities works best for you, Marvel’s Avengers is also going to feature a wide assortment of gear and other upgrades to further boost your heroes’ regular and skill-based attributes. It looks like you’ll be able to buy gear from vendors, as well as earning it through missions in the game, with rarities and tiers to the gear and everything.

Marvel’s Avenger’s is looking like it’s got some strong RPG elements to go along with the action. Be sure to check out more from the Avenger’s War Table, including the all-new trailer that showcased the story of the disbanded Avengers and the rise of AIM. Marvel’s Avengers is slated to launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 4, 2020, and later on the 2020 gaming calendar for PS5 and Xbox Series X.