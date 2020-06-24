Marvel's Avengers story trailer shows the Avengers disbanded Kamala Khan takes center stage in the latest trailer for Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers is one of the most highly-anticipated games of this year, though details have been scarce. Despite a solid showing at E3 2019, not much has been seen from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ superhero title outside of the A day sequence. This all changed when the developers held a War Table livestream, where they revealed a plethora of details about the games. The War Table broadcast was home to a brand new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers, giving us a sense of what we can expect from the story.

The story of Marvel’s Avengers looks to be centered around Kamala Khan. Presumably before she takes on the mantle of Ms. Marvel, we see Kamala trying to clear the name of earth’s mightiest heroes. The Avengers have disbanded, after being found responsible for disastrous events in San Francisco. We see Kamala uncovering information that could clear the Avenger’s name and turn heads towards the treacherous A.I.M. The ending of the trailer teases M.O.D.O.K. as one of the game’s big bads.

In the trailer we see Kamala seeking out former Avenger members such as Bruce Banner and Tony Stark to tell them about her findings. The footage then shows the super group in all of their crime-fighting glory. We also get to see Kamala Khan in her Ms. Marvel costume, using her powers against enemies.

The Avengers War Table stream set the stage for an all-new Avengers story that teases twists and turns. However, that was only a slice of what was shown off today. The stream also features full gameplay, as well as new details on hero skill trees and customization. Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers is set to launch on September 4, 2020.