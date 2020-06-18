New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Lost in Random announced by Zoink Games during EA Play Live 2020

Zoink Games appeared on EA Play Live 2020 with a game that will take on an eerie world in which luck rules everything with Lost in Random.
TJ Denzer
2

Indie studio Zoink Games knows their way around an eerie game, having worked on titles like Flipping Death. They’re ready to continue that spooky pedigree with a new upcoming adventure called Lost in Random.

Zoink Games introduced Lost in Random on EA Play Live 2020 on June 18, 2020. Players will take on the role of a young girl and her sentient dice companion. You can check out the trailer for Lost in Random just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola