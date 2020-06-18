Lost in Random announced by Zoink Games during EA Play Live 2020 Zoink Games appeared on EA Play Live 2020 with a game that will take on an eerie world in which luck rules everything with Lost in Random.

Indie studio Zoink Games knows their way around an eerie game, having worked on titles like Flipping Death. They’re ready to continue that spooky pedigree with a new upcoming adventure called Lost in Random.

Zoink Games introduced Lost in Random on EA Play Live 2020 on June 18, 2020. Players will take on the role of a young girl and her sentient dice companion. You can check out the trailer for Lost in Random just below.

Stake your life on the throw of a dice! We’re beyond excited to invite you to the twisted fairytale world of #LostinRandom in 2021. #EAPlayLive pic.twitter.com/k51sju5HLt — Zoink (@ZoinkGames) June 18, 2020

