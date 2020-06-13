Weird West action RPG gameplay revealed on PC Gaming Show 2020 Gameplay for the creepy western action RPG Weird West was revealed by WolfEye Studios on the PC Gaming Show 2020.

Weird West has a strong pedigree behind it at WolfEye Studios with the co-creators of Prey and Dishonored behind it. This unique action RPG is looking like it will put a bizarre spin on your usual wild west story and we got a look at how it plays on the PC Gaming Show 2020.

Weird West’s new gameplay trailer was revealed by WolfEye Studios and Devolver Digital on the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. The game takes the wild west and puts a very atmospherically unsettling sort of horror spin on it as you take on the stories of five characters trying to survive mysterious powers at work and the deadly foes serving those forces. You can see the new gameplay trailer and an interview talking more about Weird West below.

