PC Gaming Show 2020 trailers, announcements & reveals recap

PC Gaming Show 2020 may have come to an end, but if you missed out on any of the whirlwind of video game news, reveals, announcements, trailers, and more coming to the PC game scene, then no worries. We’ve gathered up a recap of what you may have missed from the lengthy show.

The PC Gaming Show 2020 took place on June 13, 2020. What kicked off with a surprise launch of Persona 4 Golden and Torchlight 3 Early Access on steam continued on with a marathon of new game reveals like Fae Tactics and In Sound Mind and new announcements on known games like New World and Weird West. You can check out the entirety of the PC Gaming Show 2020 livestream just below.

Here’s all of the reveals, trailers, and announcements that came out of PC Gaming Show 2020.

