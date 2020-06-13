New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PC Gaming Show 2020 trailers, announcements & reveals recap

The PC Gaming Show 2020 had a ton of gaming reveals, trailers, and new information to share about upcoming titles. You can find it all here.
TJ Denzer
PC Gaming Show 2020 may have come to an end, but if you missed out on any of the whirlwind of video game news, reveals, announcements, trailers, and more coming to the PC game scene, then no worries. We’ve gathered up a recap of what you may have missed from the lengthy show.

The PC Gaming Show 2020 took place on June 13, 2020. What kicked off with a surprise launch of Persona 4 Golden and Torchlight 3 Early Access on steam continued on with a marathon of new game reveals like Fae Tactics and In Sound Mind and new announcements on known games like New World and Weird West. You can check out the entirety of the PC Gaming Show 2020 livestream just below.

Here’s all of the reveals, trailers, and announcements that came out of PC Gaming Show 2020.

There was so much on display during the livestream from AAA titles to unique indies. What was your favorite trailer, reveal, or announcement from the PC Gaming Show 2020? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

