PC Gaming Show 2020 trailers, announcements & reveals recap

PC Gaming Show 2020 may have come to an end, but if you missed out on any of the whirlwind of video game news, reveals, announcements, trailers, and more coming to the PC game scene, then no worries. We’ve gathered up a recap of what you may have missed from the lengthy show.
The PC Gaming Show 2020 took place on June 13, 2020. What kicked off with a surprise launch of Persona 4 Golden and Torchlight 3 Early Access on steam continued on with a marathon of new game reveals like Fae Tactics and In Sound Mind and new announcements on known games like New World and Weird West. You can check out the entirety of the PC Gaming Show 2020 livestream just below.
Here’s all of the reveals, trailers, and announcements that came out of PC Gaming Show 2020.
- Ooblets Early Access is coming this summer to Xbox One & Epic Games Store
- Torchlight 3 is available right now in Steam Early Access
- Persona 4 Golden revealed at PC Gaming Show and it's on Steam right now
- First-person horror In Sound Mind revealed on PC Gaming Show 2020
Airborne Kingdom will let us build and fly fantastic machines this summer
- Take on the strategic survival of a Dwarven civilization in Dwarfheim
- 4X strategy Humankind's OpenDev will let players apply to help develop the game
- Icarus revealed by DayZ creator at PC Gaming Show
- Evil Genius 2 gets new gameplay trailer
- Godfall gets new details and gameplay reveal at PC Gaming Show
- Go in guns a-blazin’ in retro-styled FPS shooter Prodeus
- Turn-based strategy Fae Tactics announced for PC this Summer 2020
- Survive in serene woods in Among Trees’ latest trailer
- Take to the skies in aerial combat with Project Wingman’s teaser trailer
- Explore and shift an adorable world with the Carto teaser trailer
- Build and play a living toy world in Blankos
- Vast space freelance adventure and combat awaits in Everspace 2 gameplay trailer
- Deliver a horse encased gift of death in A Total War Saga: Troy - Odysseus trailer
- Remnant: From The Ashes Subject 2923 DLC announced on PC Gaming Show 2020
- Check out the story trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Rogue Lords gameplay trailer brings evil legends together in your service
- Challenge puzzles, monsters, & adventure in Unexplored 2 The Wayfarer's Legacy trailer
- Craft and sell potions for adventurers in Potionomics trailer
- One of Mortal Shell's bosses will continuously hunt the player & 'level up'
- Check out Nightdive’s take on Shadow Man Remastered in new trailer
- Take on a dungeon crawl into the corrupted depths in Blightbound trailer
- Explore a voxelated mystery adventure in Shadow of Doubt trailer
- Solve a murder that threatens utopia in Paradise Killer trailer
- Use the power of love to defeat foes in RPG combat in Haven trailer
- Stay afloat with friends on dangerous seas in Trash Sailors trailer
- Unite divided kingdoms in action RPG Alaloth: Champion of the Four Kingdoms trailer
- Weird West action RPG gameplay revealed on PC Gaming Show 2020
- Balance farm and town life in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town reveal
- Amazon Games MMO New World gets closed beta in late July 2020
- Unravel a mystery of lost love in Twin Mirror trailer
- Take up a band of misfit adventurers in Dungeon of Naheulbeuk trailer
- Sail the sands of the desert in Red Sails trailer
- Try not to botch health care too hard in Surgeon Simulator 2 reveal
- Restore the fires of life to a beautiful world in The Last Campfire trailer
- Escape From Tarkov is getting a vast new city map in its latest update
- The Outlast Trials gets new trailer on PC Gaming Show 2020
There was so much on display during the livestream from AAA titles to unique indies. What was your favorite trailer, reveal, or announcement from the PC Gaming Show 2020? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section.
