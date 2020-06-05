Every match of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone begins with a BLM message Infinity Ward is making sure the message reaches their audience at large.

With the murder of George Floyd, along with the unlawful deaths of so many other unarmed black people, the Black Lives Matter movement is back in the forefront of the social sphere. This has led many companies around the industry to speak forward against systemic racism, and even donate towards the cause. Infinity Ward, the developer behind Modern Warfare and Warzone, have implemented a new message to be viewed by all players in their games.

Whenever players load in for a match of multiplayer in Modern Warfare, or Warzone, they receive the following message: “Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

This comes on the heels of Infinity Ward’s pledge to crack down on the racist behavior that is so prevalent in their games. Putting this message in front of every single player makes it very clear where they stand on the matter. Infinity Ward isn’t the only one to alter their online experience as a part of the ongoing outcry. Rockstar Games and NBA 2K both recently shutdown their online services for a period of time in respect of George Floyd’s legacy.

It’s currently unclear how long Infinity Ward plans to keep the message about Black Lives Matter in their games, but we imagine it’s there to stay for the time being. We’ve seen the effects of this tragic event send waves throughout the games industry. Major events from Sony and CD Projekt RED have been delayed, and companies like EA and Pokemon have stepped up and donated to the cause.