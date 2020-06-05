New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Every match of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone begins with a BLM message

Infinity Ward is making sure the message reaches their audience at large.
Donovan Erskine
1

With the murder of George Floyd, along with the unlawful deaths of so many other unarmed black people, the Black Lives Matter movement is back in the forefront of the social sphere. This has led many companies around the industry to speak forward against systemic racism, and even donate towards the cause. Infinity Ward, the developer behind Modern Warfare and Warzone, have implemented a new message to be viewed by all players in their games.

Whenever players load in for a match of multiplayer in Modern Warfare, or Warzone, they receive the following message: “Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

This comes on the heels of Infinity Ward’s pledge to crack down on the racist behavior that is so prevalent in their games. Putting this message in front of every single player makes it very clear where they stand on the matter. Infinity Ward isn’t the only one to alter their online experience as a part of the ongoing outcry. Rockstar Games and NBA 2K both recently shutdown their online services for a period of time in respect of George Floyd’s legacy.

It’s currently unclear how long Infinity Ward plans to keep the message about Black Lives Matter in their games, but we imagine it’s there to stay for the time being. We’ve seen the effects of this tragic event send waves throughout the games industry. Major events from Sony and CD Projekt RED have been delayed, and companies like EA and Pokemon have stepped up and donated to the cause.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola