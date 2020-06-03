Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops happening for most of June Earn in-game rewards for Sea of Thieves by simply watching Twitch streams in June.

Sea of Thieves has often used Twitch Drops to rewards players for supporting streamers. Now, for almost two weeks of June, players that tune in and watch Sea of Thieves can receive a Twitch Drop each day. There’s a lot on offer here, so players looking to collect all the cosmetics will want to catch that ladder on the way past, lest they miss out on some goodies.

Sea of Thieves June Twitch Drops event announced

Previous Twitch Drops for Sea of Thieves have included various Onyx and Obsidian items, Halo and Gears themed shipsets, and various other goodies. As part of Rare’s ongoing support of Sea of Thieves, players can earn 14 new items by simply watching select streamers play the game.

Starting on June 3rd and finishing on June 16th, simply tune in to stream and watch a Sea of Thieves Partner stream the game. Either watch them for 30 minutes or as they complete their Daily Bounty, either of these will net you that day’s rewards.

Twitch Drops are now live. Watch Sea of Thieves partnered streamers over the next 14 days to unlock Mutinous Fist Ship Set parts, Onyx equipment and emotes.



Link your accounts, see channels and check rewards: https://t.co/u0ta5Zu0th pic.twitter.com/zFMqyAtqE2 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) June 3, 2020

Rewards are unveiled daily, so you will need to check out the Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops page to see what’s behind each advent calendar-like tile. For June 3rd, players could receive the Mutinous Fist Wheel. Some promotional material shows that some emotes are on offer as are other pieces of the Mutinous set, which is inspired by Bleeding Edge.

More parts from the Mutinous Fist shipset will be available during June.

If you want to take advantage of the Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops, you will need to link your Sea of Thieves account to Twitch. It’s an easy process to do. Keep in mind you will need a Sea of Thieves account (obviously) as well as a Twitch account. You can check if you’ve linked them before by going into your Twitch settings and checking “Connections”.

The Sea of Thieves June Twitch Drops are set to conclude on June 16th. That will be the last day players will get a reward, and it could be a good one. If you’ve got more questions about anything related to the game, make sure you check out the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide and walkthrough. We’ve been hard at work as cartographers, mapping out every inch of the world Rare has created.