All new bugs in June - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out more about all the new bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in June.

A new month is upon us, which means it’s time to take a look at all the new bugs coming to your island in June. If you’re been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then hopefully you’ve been keeping up with catching all your fish and bugs. Just in case you haven’t, we’ve put together a handy list of all the new bugs coming in June so you can get back on track.

All new bugs in June

The Firefly is one of the new bugs in June - Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With several different types of bugs available to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, keeping on top of catching them each month can be tough, but it is important. To help make this easier, we’ve broken down all the new bugs coming to your island in June based on both the northern and southern hemisphere. Haven't caught all the bugs from May yet? Here are all the bugs leaving in May.

New northern hemisphere bugs coming in June

If your island is located in the northern hemisphere, then you’ve got a few bugs making the jump to your little town. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of all the bugs that you can catch this coming month, as well as all the info you need to find where they are, what time of day they come out, and even what kind of price you can get for them.

Name Sell Price Where to Find Time Drone Beetle 200 On trees All day Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Flying around 5pm - 8am Goliath Beetle 8,000 On palm trees 5pm - 8am Mosquito 130 Flying around 5pm - 4am Rainbow Stag 6,000 On trees 7pm - 8am Firefly 200 Flying around 7pm - 4am

New southern hemisphere bugs coming in June

If you’re one of the many with an island located in the southern hemisphere, then you don’t have quite as many bugs to look forward to catching. There are still a few that you’ll want to grab, though, and we’ve outlined their locations, time of days, and more below.

Name Sell Price Where to Find Time Dung Beetle 3,000 Under snow (roll snowballs to find) All day Rajah Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Flying around 8am - 5pm Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Flying around 5pm - 8am

Now that you have a complete list of all the bugs coming in June, make sure you check out our guide on how to catch bugs if you’re having trouble. You can also head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more info and helpful content.