Fallout 76's upcoming seasons of additional content will be free, says Bethesda For those worried that Fallout 76's roadmap of additional content will come at a price, Bethesda says none of the currently planned seasons are paid DLC.

When Bethesda says a bunch of new content is on the way for a game, it’s reasonable to suspect you might be paying for it, but the developer says that’s not the case when it comes to Fallout 76’s upcoming seasons of additional content. According to Bethesda, Fallout 76’s currently planned 2020 content will be free updates and not paid DLC.

Bethesda clarified the matter of Fallout 76’s 2020 seasonal content roadmap in a Twitter post on May 20, 2020. While Bethesda released a Fallout 76 content roadmap recently showcasing a wealth of content coming to the game throughout Summer, Fall, and Winter of 2020, some fans and players came under the impression that this meant it would be paid content. Such is not the case as Bethesda pointed out. The current slate of season-specific content for Fallout 76 is intended to be free at this time. That includes a number of new items, perks, events, questlines and more throughout each season.

To clarify, our Seasons in Fallout 76 are going to be free for all our players. We may add extra Fallout 1st bonus rewards in the future, but want to focus on getting Season 1 in game first and seeing your thoughts.



Sorry for confusion on this. — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 20, 2020

Fallout 76 is still doing updates alongside the upcoming Seasons of 2020 content as well. The recently released Update 19 just added ally customization to the game and wasn’t apart of any recently revealed content coming to the game, so it could be that other surprises are on the way. Of course, Fallout 76 also just had a major revamp with the launch of the Wastelanders update that brought NPC characters, factions, and questlines to the game. That update was also free. We wouldn’t go as far as to say paid content DLC is entirely off the table for Fallout 76, but all of Bethesda’s current plans seem to be set on improving and adding to Fallout 76 at no cost to players.

Stay tuned for further updates on Fallout 76 and the planned seasonal content on the way, as charted by the Fallout 76 2020 roadmap.