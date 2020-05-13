What is the Ghost of Tsushima State of Play start time? Learn when the PlayStation State of Play starts so you don't miss a moment of the announcements and reveals.

The next PlayStation State of Play is happening this week and gamers the world over want to know when it starts, right down to the hour and minute. This information is floating around there somewhere in the nebulous void we call home, but for you, the start time is right below.

PlayStation State of Play start time

The Thursday, May 14, 2020, PlayStation State of Play starts at 1PM PT / 4PM ET for those tuning in from the United States of America. This is certainly a more reasonable start time than what we’ve seen from some other events so far this year, which often calls for people to be watching in the early morning.

Here are some other times, converted using the helpful Every Time Zone site:

Thursday, 1PM PT

Thursday, 4PM ET

Thursday, 9PM BST

Friday, 5AM JST

Friday, 6AM AEST

Now that you know the State of Play state time, let’s talk about what’s being shown. So far, the only information we have is thanks to a tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. This tweet indicates that the entire event is centered on Ghost of Tsushima. You can see the tweet below.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/RnNIBAUKQb



Tune in Thursday at 1pm Pacific time pic.twitter.com/5kPGGl1WeH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

When this was revealed a couple of days ago, Brittany Vincent wrote up a piece that expanded on what we can expect from this show.

During the State of Play broadcast, you'll get an extended look at plenty of new gameplay footage, including combat and exploration. There's about 18 minutes, according to Shuman, and that's a lot more than we've been given thus far. Time to tune in and see what Sucker Punch has been keeping from us. It looks like a playable samurai movie, so we're stoked to see it in action.

For those that might be unfamiliar with the Sucker Punch brand, which isn’t surprising given its last major release was in 2014, the studio is known for developing the Infamous series. Before this, Sucker Punch was behind the Sly Cooper brand, a stealth platforming series on the PlayStation 2.

Now that you’ve got the Sony PlayStation State of Play start time locked down (1PM PT / 4PM ET), you can spend some time looking over the Shacknews Ghost of Tsushima page for more on this beautiful-looking samurai action game.