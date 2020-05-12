PS4 State of Play's next episode will cover Ghost of Tsushima Get ready to finally learn more about the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima with a new episode of the PlayStation State of Play presentation

Ready to jump into a new PlayStation State of Play event? It's finally time to learn more about Ghost of Tsushima this week, at long last.

In a recent post to the official PlayStation Blog, Senior Director at SIE's Content Communications department Sid Shuman officially announced that the next presentation would be all about Ghost of Tsushima, which has finally been confirmed for release on July 17.

During the State of Play broadcast, you'll get an extended look at plenty of new gameplay footage, including combat and exploration. There's about 18 minutes, according to Shuman, and that's a lot more than we've been given thus far. Time to tune in and see what Sucker Punch has been keeping from us. It looks like a playable samurai movie, so we're stoked to see it in action.

However, Shuman noted near the end of the announcement, don't get your hopes up for more more PS5 news or updates during the episode. It will solely be focused on Ghost of Tsushima. But after all the information we didn't get on it for so long, it's high time we finally learn a bit more about it, wouldn't you agree?

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/RnNIBAUKQb



Tune in Thursday at 1pm Pacific time pic.twitter.com/5kPGGl1WeH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

Be sure to keep it locked on Shacknews for all the information about Ghost of Tsushima you can handle as we bring you the latest from the