Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath gameplay trailer shares new fatalities & more Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop were in action on the latest trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, showing off their gameplay styles and fatalities.

One of the most interesting parts of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is the fact that NetherRealm Studios isn’t trickling its characters out one at a time. Nope, we’re getting Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop, stage fatalities, friendships, and a new story chapter all on the same day. With that in mind, NetherRealm wasted no time in sharing what we can expect from the new characters. A newly released gameplay video shows off the new characters moves, gameplay, fatalities, and a few stage fatalities too.

NetherRealm Studios released the gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on May 13, 2020. In the trailer, we mostly get a look at the fighting styles we can expect out of Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop. You can check out the trailer below.

Sheeva is looking like her usual brutish self, complete with plenty of special looking throws, one of which has her walking all over a foe to step on their face. She also has a ground pound stomp and a teleporting stomp if enemies are trying to stay away from her. Fujin features the mobility and breezy offense you might expect of a wind god, complete with wind projectiles, area of effect tornadoes, and air juggling dives that chase after an opponent once hit. RoboCop brings all the gadgets you’d expect of the “Future of Law Enforcement.” He’s got his pistols, a flamethrower, a wrist blade, a slow rocket, a stunning electric grenade, and more to take his enemies dead or alive.

Finally, we get a glimpse of all of their fatalities, which all look fun to say the least. A familiar baddie makes an appearance in RoboCop’s because of course Mortal Kombat 11 isn’t lacking for good references.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is launching on May 26, 2020 on all platforms. Be sure to check out our breakdown of everything coming in the DLC and free update for Mortal Kombat 11.