ShackStream: Remnant: From the Ashes - Swamps of Corsus developer interview

It’s time for another ShackStream, folks. Today, Sam Chandler and Bill Lavoy will sit down and chat with two developers from Gunfire Games, the studio responsible for Remnant: From the Ashes and the game’s new DLC, Swamps of Corsus. Joining us today will be Ben Cureton, Principle Designer, and Chris McGill, Environment Artist. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel, embedded below for your convenience.

Remnant: From the Ashes caught a lot of people off guard when it released back in 2019. Aside from an appearance on the Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2019, it also won our award for Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2019. You can read our full thoughts in our Remnant: From the Ashes review, but it’s safe to say we really enjoyed it.

With the Swamps of Corsus DLC now live, Shacknews reached out to Gunfire Games to see about taking a closer look at the Survival mode, and they agreed. You can head to the Shacknews Twitch channel to watch the action and learn a bit more about what this mode is all about. If you have questions of your own, be sure to post them in chat and we’ll try to ask the developers.

