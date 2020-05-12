BIG Digital 2020 announces open registration for fully digital networking event Brazil's Independent Games (BIG) Digital festival will allow developers peer access to presentations from guests such as Ubisoft, Marvelous, DANGEN Entertainment, and more.

The Brazilian Independent Games (BIG) Festival is a major opportunity each year in São Paulo, Brazil for independent developer and gaming giants to come together in the same place for networking, development, presentations, and more. Much like many other gaming events, COVID-19 has made a physical event risky, but the organization is shifting to accommodate with BIG Digital 2020: A fully digital version of the BIG Festival experience, and registration is now open for the event.

BIG Digital 2020 announced open registration via its website on May 12, 2020. From June 22 to June 26, 2020, registrants will be able to meet, connect, make partnerships, and plan strategy alongside some of the biggest names in gaming. Some of which have already confirmed are Ubisoft, DANGEN Entertainment, Marvelous, and much more. BIG Digital’s entire week will be filled with virtual lectures and presentations made to support gaming developers of all stages, presence, and size.

COVID-19 will keep the over 20,000 in attendance from being at a 2020 event as it was at BIG Festival 2019, but BIG Digital 2020 will hopefully help pick up the slack.

BIG Festival in São Paulo, Brazil is one of the premiere gaming events of the region, often bringing in tens of thousands of participants from thousands of developers and publishers for business opportunities. It’s also one of the best showcases of indie games in the world. Even so, much like the canceled E3 2020 and gamescom 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted a physical event for BIG this year. Even so, the organizers are striving to ensure that BIG Digital will supply for developer needs in business connection and communication.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring together developers, publishers, and industry video game industry leaders to meet and learn from each other,” said Eliana Russi, Executive Manager of Brazil Games - the export program created in part by the Brazilian Independent Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES. “The ability to meet with the leading companies within the industry is essential to the growth of independent studios, and we are thrilled to facilitate these critical meetings through BIG Digital 2020.”

With registration for BIG Digital 2020 open, the opportunity is also open to participate and support the event. Registration for workshops and panels is also open on the BIG Digital 2020 site. With BIG Digital gearing up for June 2020 come heck or high water, we’ll look forward to another event of solid indie games and gaming development panels and presentations.