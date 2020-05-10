Mike Tyson on COVID-19 pandemic: 'Listen, it will get better.' In a recent interview, former boxing champion and celebrity Mike Tyson shared his thoughts on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, along with some words of encouragement.

It’s a tough time for a lot of folks out there during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even someone like “Iron” Mike Tyson isn’t untouched by it, but in a recent interview with Shacknews, Tyson shared his thoughts on the matter, as well as some encouraging words to hopefully boost spirits during these trying times.

Mike Tyson spoke to our very own Asif Khan in an interview posted here at Shacknews on May 9, 2020. In the interview, taken during Facebook Gaming and State Farm’s #PlayTogetherApart FIFA 20 livestream, Mike shared his experience with the pandemic so far, how it had affected him, and his thoughts on how to deal with it.

“Listen, it’ll get better,” Mike stressed. “Even if we’re not here when it does, it’s going to get better.”

The former heavyweight boxing champion shared that he had personal acquaintances that he had lost due to the coronavirus. Throughout it, Mike himself has mostly kept to himself and kept up on his training and fitness. He even cheekily teased a return to fighting once things are safer. You can check out the interview below, and Tyson’s sentiments on COVID-19 around the 21:40 mark.

If you know about Mike Tyson, then you know the man knows a thing or two about making it through to the other side of bad times. Despite his extremely controversial history, Mike Tyson has regained his status as a celebrity and mostly celebrated public figure. He’s also one of the few heavyweight champions of boxing who have ever regained a title after having lost it. COVID-19 might be more than the usual we’re asked to get back up from and come through to the other side, but if Tyson knows anything, it’s arguably that eventually, as he says, things will get better.

Be sure to check out the entirety of the Mike Tyson interview, in which Tyson talks about esports, weed, religion, and the MMA, and follow our other Tyson coverage here at Shacknews.