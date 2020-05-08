Square Enix Eidos Anthology supports charity with 54 games for $40 You didn't ask for this, but that's the joy of this surprise from the Square Enix Stay Home and Play campaign, which is bundling 54 games from the Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, and other franchises for $40.

Square Enix recently launched its Stay Home & Play initiative in an effort to both keep players at home during these uncertain times and also to support a number of charities actively tackling the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Square launched its second Stay Home & Play package and it may be bigger than anybody could have expected. How does a 54-game bundle sound to you? How about one that contains multiple entries from the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises? That's what Square Enix is offering with the Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle.

Here are all of the games included in the Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle:

Rise of the Tomb Raider Just Cause 3 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Life is Strange: Complete Season Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition Tomb Raider (2013) Tomb Raider I Tomb Raider II Tomb Raider III Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation Tomb Raider V Chronicles Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness Tomb Raider Legend Tomb Raider Anniversary Tomb Raider Underworld Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Just Cause Just Cause 2 Kane and Lynch: Dead Men Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition Deus Ex: Invisible War Deus Ex: The Fall Thief Thief: Deadly Shadows Thief II: The Metal Age Thief Gold Battlestations: Pacific Battlestations: Midway Project Snowblind Mini Ninjas Order of War Flora's Fruit Farm Supreme Commander 2 Conflict: Desert Storm Conflict: Denied Ops Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Legacy of Kain: Defiance Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain Dungeon Siege Dungeon Siege II Dungeon Siege III Anachronox Pandemonium Deathtrap Dungeon Daikatana Omikron: The Nomad Soul Goetia Hitman GO: Definitive Edition Lara Croft GO The Turing Test

This is a massive pile of games, running the gamut from modern hits like Rise of the Tomb Raider and both Deus Ex Mankind Divided and Human Revolution to casual mobile hits like Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO. And it's only selling for $39.24! Plus, all revenue from this bundle will go directly to charities and food banks across North America and Europe. However, you're going to want to act fast, because this deal won't be active for long. It will only be available until Monday, May 11 at 10AM PT.

The full Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle is available now on Steam. We'll have more offers to browse through in our Weekend PC Download Deals feature, which goes up later today.