New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Square Enix Eidos Anthology supports charity with 54 games for $40

You didn't ask for this, but that's the joy of this surprise from the Square Enix Stay Home and Play campaign, which is bundling 54 games from the Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, and other franchises for $40.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Square Enix recently launched its Stay Home & Play initiative in an effort to both keep players at home during these uncertain times and also to support a number of charities actively tackling the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Square launched its second Stay Home & Play package and it may be bigger than anybody could have expected. How does a 54-game bundle sound to you? How about one that contains multiple entries from the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises? That's what Square Enix is offering with the Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle.

Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rise of the Tomb Raider

Here are all of the games included in the Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle:

  1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  2. Just Cause 3
  3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  4. Life is Strange: Complete Season
  5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
  6. Tomb Raider (2013)
  7. Tomb Raider I
  8. Tomb Raider II
  9. Tomb Raider III
  10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
  11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles
  12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
  13. Tomb Raider Legend
  14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
  15. Tomb Raider Underworld
  16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
  17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  18. Just Cause
  19. Just Cause 2
  20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
  21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
  22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut
  23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
  24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
  25. Deus Ex: The Fall
  26. Thief
  27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
  28. Thief II: The Metal Age
  29. Thief Gold
  30. Battlestations: Pacific
  31. Battlestations: Midway
  32. Project Snowblind
  33. Mini Ninjas
  34. Order of War
  35. Flora's Fruit Farm
  36. Supreme Commander 2
  37. Conflict: Desert Storm
  38. Conflict: Denied Ops
  39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
  43. Dungeon Siege
  44. Dungeon Siege II
  45. Dungeon Siege III
  46. Anachronox
  47. Pandemonium
  48. Deathtrap Dungeon
  49. Daikatana
  50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  51. Goetia
  52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
  53. Lara Croft GO
  54. The Turing Test

This is a massive pile of games, running the gamut from modern hits like Rise of the Tomb Raider and both Deus Ex Mankind Divided and Human Revolution to casual mobile hits like Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO. And it's only selling for $39.24! Plus, all revenue from this bundle will go directly to charities and food banks across North America and Europe. However, you're going to want to act fast, because this deal won't be active for long. It will only be available until Monday, May 11 at 10AM PT.

The full Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle is available now on Steam. We'll have more offers to browse through in our Weekend PC Download Deals feature, which goes up later today.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola