ShackStream: Bounty hunters, moonshiners & the fortunes of the west

It’s been a while since I wandered the hills of New Hanover or hunted down bounty targets in the deserts of New Austin. Alas, I’m ready to don my hat, put on my boots, and hop back into the saddle. I hope you’ll join me as I head out on a quest for adventure in Red Dead Online this afternoon.

The journey kicks off at 2 p.m. EDT on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. There’s a lot to be done, and plenty of animals to hunt (spawns willing). We’ll take down our daily challenges, and maybe even sell some moonshine while we’re at it. If you’re looking for a chill place to hang out and just enjoy the afternoon, then I highly recommend stopping by or watching via the embed below.

I'm looking forward to hanging out with all of you dudes later this afternoon, so stop on by sometime during the show and say hi. I'm sure we'll be up to no good.