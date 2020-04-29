New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the next game in the AC series

The next game in the Assassin's Creed series now has a title, as Ubisoft prepares for Valhalla.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Earlier today, Ubisoft teased the next Assassin's Creed game. The publisher spent the morning on a livestream designing the game's cover art, but hadn't divulged any further information. The afternoon has come and now the game has an official title. Ubisoft prepares to usher in the end of the Vikings with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The morning started with a special livestream featuring artist Bosslogic revealing the next Assassin's Creed game's setting in realtime. As Bosslogic revealed more images of Viking ships and crusaders doing battle, it started to become more apparent that Assassin's Creed would focus on Norse mythology, confirmed by the image of a Viking warrior holding an axe with the series logo on it. The stream ended with a prompt for users to return this Thursday, April 30 at 8AM PT for the game's official world premiere.

It has been rumored for quite a while that Assassin's Creed would be exploring Norse territory. There even appeared to be a title in place with the game expected to go by the name Assassin's Creed Ragnarok. While it looks like Ragnarok is still incoming and heralding the end of the Vikings, that now looks to have been a project codename, with publisher Ubisoft opting for the Valhalla name instead.

We'll learn more about Assassin's Creed Valhalla this Thursday, including whether it will be the first series entry to hit the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Stay tuned to Shacknews, as we'll be monitoring the full story tomorrow.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

