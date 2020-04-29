Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the next game in the AC series The next game in the Assassin's Creed series now has a title, as Ubisoft prepares for Valhalla.

Earlier today, Ubisoft teased the next Assassin's Creed game. The publisher spent the morning on a livestream designing the game's cover art, but hadn't divulged any further information. The afternoon has come and now the game has an official title. Ubisoft prepares to usher in the end of the Vikings with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

The morning started with a special livestream featuring artist Bosslogic revealing the next Assassin's Creed game's setting in realtime. As Bosslogic revealed more images of Viking ships and crusaders doing battle, it started to become more apparent that Assassin's Creed would focus on Norse mythology, confirmed by the image of a Viking warrior holding an axe with the series logo on it. The stream ended with a prompt for users to return this Thursday, April 30 at 8AM PT for the game's official world premiere.

It has been rumored for quite a while that Assassin's Creed would be exploring Norse territory. There even appeared to be a title in place with the game expected to go by the name Assassin's Creed Ragnarok. While it looks like Ragnarok is still incoming and heralding the end of the Vikings, that now looks to have been a project codename, with publisher Ubisoft opting for the Valhalla name instead.

We'll learn more about Assassin's Creed Valhalla this Thursday, including whether it will be the first series entry to hit the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Stay tuned to Shacknews, as we'll be monitoring the full story tomorrow.