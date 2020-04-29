Ubisoft reveals new Assassin's Creed game setting via Bosslogic art livestream In an official team up between artist Bosslogic and Ubisoft, the new setting for the next Assassin's Creed game was revealed via an art livestream.

2020 is an interesting year as far as events and reveals go, and Ubisoft may be doing one of the odder ones we’ve seen yet. It seems the publisher and developer partnered with artist Bosslogic to reveal the setting for a new Assassin’s Creed game via an art livestream in which Bosslogic created imagery for the next game in realtime.

Ubisoft announced the Assassin’s Creed art livestream with Bosslogic on the Assassin’s Creed official Twitter on April 29, 2020. Starting at 5AM PT / 8AM ET, the Assassin’s Creed Twitch and YouTube channels went live as popular artist Bosslogic began drawing up imagery that conveyed the setting of the next game. The game looks like it’s going to take players to a medieval period this time. You can catch the video of the stream just below.

In what began with imagery of castles and ice in the background, Bosslogic began to draw a silhouette over the course of the next hour or so, but as the stream went on, the seemingly medieval style started to solidify further. The shadowed figure appears to be wearing armor and Bosslogic added what appeared to be peasants doing battle against soldiers, one of which has a pike.

For those who don’t know, Bosslogic is an artist known for some incredible designs. In 2019, ahead of Mortal Kombat 11, he turned heads when he did a rendition of Terry Crews as Jax Briggs that made even Ed Boon swoon and got everyone wondering if Crews could be playing the metal-armed hero (he didn’t get the role, but oh, what could have been). Bosslogic also put together an incredibly Death Stranding mock-up of a PS5 controller pretty recently.

This way of showing off the new Assassin’s Creed is interesting to say the least, but it looks like thanks to Bosslogic, we can expect to be following the code of chivalry and navigating medieval villages, castles, and the courts of kings in the next Assassin’s Creed game.

This story is still developing…