These fan-made Playstation 5 controller mock-ups are genius

When Sony unveiled the new DualSense controller that we'll be using to play our shiny new PlayStation 5 games on later this year, it was a bit shocking, to say the least. An all-white riff on the classic DualShock series that looked more like a robot from the future than a controller? Talk about the winds of change blowing through.

But rather than complaining about the controller's aesthetic, some fans quickly got to work with the blank canvas that is this slick new piece of equipment and created some amazing things. As it has always been, fans are making cooler things than the actual video game companies themselves. So if Sony ever plans on releasing cool new recolors or skinned versions of the DualSense controller, it might be a good idea to first scour the internet to see what the people want.

Luckily, we've already taken that first step for you, having compiled some of the coolest DualSense controller mock-ups on the internet. Check out some the cream of the crop below.

Fans started out with some simple variations on the controller, recoloring it to look more like a classic PlayStation 3-era onward controller. It's strange that this wasn't the end design, honestly. This simple recolor doesn't change much, but it accomplishes a lot with this new color scheme.

PS5 Controller recolor v2 (Dark mode with classic logo and face buttons)

The Xbox 360 recolor was particularly clever, because it kind of feels like that's what the new controller is going for, anyway. It looks like a hybrid Xbox and PlayStation controller, but I'm not even mad about it.

This interpretation of what a classic PlayStation version could look like is better than anything we'll probably end up getting. Peep the detail on the touch bar with all the PlayStation symbols. Pretty awesome.

Someone went all-out and gave a few of PlayStation's exclusives some love, including God of War, Spider-Man, Death Stranding, and Kingdom Hearts (light and darkness versions).

These PlayStation 5 DualSense controller mock-ups look absolutely incredible 🙌



• God of War

• Spider-Man

• Death Stranding

• Kingdom Hearts Light and Darkness PS5 Controller



God of War, Spider-Man, Death Stranding, Kingdom Hearts Light and Darkness PS5 Controller (Credit: @DormStreams & @Kimpchuu)

It looks like there's already an official Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox controller on the way out later this year, but this PlayStation 4 edition is still quite impressive.

Typically, woodgrain wouldn't be anywhere near a video game peripheral these days. But this return to a retro look isn't actually half-bad.

Woodgrain and golden combo style of the DualSense.

This is an interesting take on a The Last of Us Part 2 special edition controller, and it's rocking some very cool details.

Ok, here is our take on a #TheLastOfUsPart2 controller. I have seen a few already out there and wanted to do something a bit different, plus we can never get enough of weathering and rust.

Since Final Fantasy 7 Remake didn't get any special hardware, this is a cool take on a Cloud-themed controller that makes good use of his wolf sigil.

This assortment of controllers is awesome, but check out that Cuphead design. That deserves a standing ovation.

Some PlayStation fans created custom designs for the new Ps5 DualSense controller 🎮

Some PlayStation fans created custom designs for the new Ps5 DualSense controller. Which one's your favourite?

This unique take on a Death Stranding controller is cooler than the one we actually got, but I'm still partial to the amber BB version.

Even Carole Baskin wants her handson this one.

And finally, this is what it's like when worlds collide. Check out that seriously sick Mario version.

The Internet Reimagines the PS5 DualSense Controller

Which version is your favorite? Is there a skin or recoloring that you'd like to see from Sony? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!