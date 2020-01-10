Rumored 'Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok' game could be coming in 2020 Several rumors have pointed to the fact that a new Assassin's Creed game could be coming in 2020, and that it will venture into Viking territory this time around.

With Assassin’s Creed having been on the backburner for just a bit since Odyssey and Watch Dogs: Legion still on the horizon, Ubisoft probably hasn’t felt pressured to rush into another Assassin’s Creed game, but it hasn’t stopped rumors from going around. Many have speculated that Assassin’s Creed could next venture to either far eastern territory or perhaps Nordic Viking areas, but the latter seems to be popping up more and more. Alleged listings and rumors are claiming that the new game could be called Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok, and it could be coming in 2020.

The rumors took on some form as apparently some listings were discovered on GameStop Italy and Amazon Germany sites listing the product, as originally reported by International Business Times. The listings have seemingly been removed since IBT’s original story, There was another Ragnarok GameStop Italy “leak” posted on Reddit and a more extensive rumor posted from 4Chan, and though the GameStop Italy Reddit leak was debunked, the 4Chan leak takes a deeper dive into what the next Assassin’s Creed game allegedly might be.

There have been a lot of sketchy possibilities floating around regarding an Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok, but various pulled listings and alleged leaks do seem to be pointing at a next-gen release.

There’s really nothing to say any of this is true as of yet, even if it’s all pointing in the same direction. Ubisoft has announced absolutely nothing regarding a new Assassin’s Creed at this time. Even so, it would make a little bit of sense that Ubi would wait till 2020 if they were going to do it as a new Assassin’s Creed game might be optimized to be able to play on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so a late 2020 release or early 2021 release could be possible.

That said, we’ll just have to wait and see if any more concrete information materializes. There’s definitely buzz around the Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok possibilities, but it can likely be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more on this story as further news and information become available.