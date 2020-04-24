Creative Assembly is giving away Total War: Shogun 2 for free all next week If you're looking for more ways to pass the time, Creative Assembly and Sega are giving you the opportunity to pick up Total War: Shogun 2 for free.

With many of us stuck at home and twiddling our thumbs trying to wait out certain COVID-19 coronavirus pandemics, a lot of game and entertainment companies have thankfully stepped up to help people through the boredom. Creative Assembly and Sega, for instance, are setting up a sale for the end of April that will include making Total War: Shogun 2 free to download and keep.

Creative Assembly announced the upcoming Total War: Shogun 2 Free-to-Keep Giveaway and Total War Sale via the Total War website on April 24, 2020. Starting on Monday, April 27 and lasting through Friday, May 1, 2020, players will be able to download Total War: Shogun 2 for free. It’s not a temporary play week or anything like that either. Once you download it, it’s yours… permanently. In addition to this particular deal, Creative Assembly and Sega are also putting a good collection of the Total War series on sale for substantial discount if you want to pick up other titles in the series.

Creative Assembly has noted that very specific recent or franchised titles will unfortunately not be available in the Total War sale, including Total War: Three Kingdoms, Rome: Total War main games, Total War: Warhammer games, and DLC for any games in the series will not be included in the series. Nonetheless, Total War: Shogun 2 is great, if a bit challenging, entry in the beloved Total War franchise if our Shacknews review is anything to go by. Even just getting the base game for free to keep will provide plenty of hours of tactical fun for strategy fans.

It’s not the only good thing going this week either. If you’re going to pick up Total War: Shogun 2 in the giveaway, don’t forget to check out the free play week of XCOM 2 from 2K’s Give Back Project. Or if you’re looking for more action, take a peek at a free week of Street Fighter 5 in celebration of its Season 4 release. Either way, if you’re looking for free games to play right now, you can’t go wrong with any of these options.