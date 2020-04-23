New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

XCOM 2 is free to play on Xbox & Steam for a week through 2K's Give Back Project

2K is willing to give players a chance to take back the planet with free access to XCOM 2 on Xbox and Steam through the end of April.
TJ Denzer
2

It’s always a good time for XCOM and 2K wants to share the franchise with interested players. Through the 2K Give Back Project, XCOM 2 will be free to play on Xbox One and Steam from now through the end of April.

2K announced the trial version of XCOM 2 on Xbox One and Steam through the Give Back project on the 2K blog on April 23, 2020. From April 23 through April 29, 2020 on Xbox, and April 30, 2020 on Steam, players will be able to download and play XCOM 2 for completely free through the program. After the trial is finished, if players decide they want to buy the game, all progress obtained during the trial period of XCOM 2 will transfer over to playthrough of the full game, so you don’t have to worry about losing it all to start over after the month ends.

XCOM 2 is a pretty great game, as our Shacknews review will tell you, and the expansion for it, XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, packs even more tactical strategy and fun into the package. Even if you don’t go for the expansion, being able to play the base game for free is an awesome way to see if it’s up your alley.

There’s no doubt about the timing of 2K making XCOM 2 free as well. After all, 2K and Firaxis’s newest title in the franchise, XCOM: Chimera Squad, is set to launch on April 24, 2020 on PC. Players also have a chance to see what leads up to the situation in Chimera Squad with the free week of XCOM 2. We also enjoyed XCOM: Chimera Squad in our review of it at Shacknews, so it’s well worth a peek if you’d like to catch up on the series and get ready for what comes next.

Whatever the case, 2K’s Give Back Project has a solid game to check out for a free week in XCOM 2, so if you’ve missed out till now, be sure to dive in before the end of April.

