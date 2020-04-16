Resident Evil Resistance upcoming patch will target matchmaking & more Players are getting more than Jill Valentine in an upcoming Resident Evil Resistance patch. The dev team is also working on a number of matchmaking and quality-of-life improvements.

Resident Evil Resistance is a really cool idea, but it’s not executed entirely well. The game pits co-op players survivors against a deadly mastermind trying to stop their escape, which is great when matchmaking and lag don’t get in the way. Fortunately, the Resident Evil Resistance development team has promised that fixes to matchmaking and more are on the way in an upcoming patch.

Capcom shared a message about the upcoming Resident Evil Resistance patch on Twitter on April 16, 2020. According to the message, the team is hard at work on fixing matchmaking problems in Resident Evil Resistance. If you read our Shacknews review of Resident Evil Resistance or have played the game, you might know that currently RE Resistance doesn’t seem to have dedicated servers of its own. Instead, match hosting duties are relegated to whoever is player the mastermind in this four-survivors-vs-one-mastermind competitive affair. It’s a recipe that spells lag-ridden disaster for the survivors if the mastermind has a bad connection. You can get a glimpse of what the team intends to address on this front in the upcoming patch in the message below.

A message from the Resident Evil Resistance Team: pic.twitter.com/Nk2Km9d1MB — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) April 16, 2020

Interestingly, the message doesn’t mention anything about the upcoming addition of Jill Valentine as a survivor that is slated for April 17. Jill might not be a part of this patch, or she could simply come in a standalone DLC or update to the game. Whatever the case, it doesn't seem as though the patch is being deployed alongside Jill Valentine, which could mean multiple updates are on the way.

Either way, matchmaking is a great place to start on a patch for Resident Evil Resistance, and it doesn’t look like they’re stopping there. As mentioned in our review, Resident Evil Resistance has a lot of great ideas. It just needs some fixing up to get to another level where it can truly be considered as good as games like Dead by Daylight. Maybe if we're lucky, we’ll see a little balancing between survivors and the masterminds as well. Be sure to stay tuned as we’ll have more news and details on Resident Evil Resistance’s upcoming patch and the launch of Jill Valentine in RE Resistance in the game as information becomes available.