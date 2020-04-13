Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship to kick off esports in the game The Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship will give the best TFT players around the world a chance to battle for a $200,000 prize pool.

As Riot Games expands its horizons in 2020 with a slew of new games, Teamfight Tactics is about to heat up with a new esports scene. Riot just announced the Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship, which will establish a new competitive track for the League of Legends auto chess spinoff and allow the best players in the world to compete for their part of a $200,000 prize pool.

Riot Games announced the Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship in a post on the LoLEsports website on April 13, 2020. Starting in May, regions including North America, Europe, Japan, China, Korea, Brazil, Latin America, Turkey, the Middle East, and the CIS will compete in ladders and tournament events for spots in their own regional final. Near August, the top ten ranked players in each region will be invited to compete in their region’s final for a chance to take a coveted slot in a 16-player worldwide Galaxies Championship, the timing of which will be announced this late Summer 2020. You can see a breakdown of how the competitive ecosystem in the Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship will work out just below.

Each of the various worldwide regions will battle for a spot at the grand finals in the Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship starting in May 2020.

In the Galaxies Championship, these 16 players selected from all of the regions combined will play for the $200,000 prize pot. In addition, Riot has promised that this is just the beginning of competitive opportunities in Teamfight Tactics following the launch of its new Galaxies season and mobile editions of the game.

“We’re going to take steps to create more opportunities for top TFT players and grow the broader competitive ecosystem,” the LoLEsports staff wrote. “First, we’ll be releasing the TFT Community Competition Guidelines next week to unlock organizers to create more opportunities for high stakes competitive play. We're also working on tools that will make it easier to broadcast and operate tournaments, and we hope to share details on our progress soon.”

With this new initiative in play, if you’ve got the skills to stand at the top of the Teamfight Tactics leaderboards, then it’s time to start getting ready for the Galaxies Championship and further TFT esports as they kick off in this coming May 2020.