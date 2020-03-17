Teamfight Tactics Mobile is launching with crossplay this week The popular League of Legends autobattler spinoff Teamfight Tactics finally has a launch date, and its coming in just a couple days to Android and iOS.

Teamfight Tactics has been getting ready for a big new season of content, but we haven’t heard much about its mobile launch. That is, until today when Riot Games announced that the autobattler spinoff finally has a launch date. Teamfight Tactics Mobile will be launching simultaneously with the upcoming Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies season this week.

Riot Games announced a launch date for Teamfight Tactics Mobile in a press release on March 17, 2020. The announcement came right alongside patch notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 1.06, which launches the Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies season which promised a newly revamped season pass and progress. The mobile version of Teamfight Tactics will launch on Android and iOS on March 19, 2020 and the fresh Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies season of content will come right along with it, bringing in new boards, cosmetics, Little Legends, and much more. Teamfight Tactics Mobile will also feature crossplay with the PC client of the game. You can check out the trailer for Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies just below.

With Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies and Teamfight Tactics on mobile comes a promised change to the Season Pass as well. Teamfight Tactics will be adapting the model used by many other Season Passes and battle passes in which there will be a free track of rewards which can be earned without any cost and a premium track, which includes free track rewards, plus a host of extra cosmetic goodies to go with it. With the launch on mobile, Teamfight Tactics Mobile will be an easy way to take the game on the go, and crossplay means that whether you’re sitting at your desk or taking TFT with you on your travels, you’ll be able to play the entire community no matter what.

With the launch just days away, are you ready to jump into a bold new frontier of Teamfight Tactics on both desktop and mobile devices? Be sure to check out our Teamfight Tactics guides for any of your needs as we prep for a new era of the popular League of Legends spinoff.