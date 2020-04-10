Super Mega Baseball 3 What's New video features Franchise Mode & more Super Mega Baseball 3 is still on the way in April for now, and Metalhead Software has shared a new update video taking a deep dive into Franchise Mode and other new features.

Super Mega Baseball 3 promises to be a deep, yet enjoyable offering for anyone who has ever been a fan of the old ball game. It was slated for April 2020 and that’s still the case, though Metalhead Software recently admitted the COVID-19 pandemic may slow things a bit. Even so, Super Mega Baseball 3 got a new update video featuring an in-depth look at its new features, including Franchise Mode.

Metalhead Software shared a new update video for Super Mega Baseball 3 on the Metalhead Software YouTube channel on April 10, 2020. This update video takes a deep dive into the latest features to come to Super Mega Baseball 3. Franchise Mode is slated to feature aging players who will develop various beneficial and detrimental attributes as they gain experience through their careers. You can also coach specific players up and will be forced to negotiate contracts with free agents, hot stars, and those looking to get more out of your budget. All of this comes alongside revamped and new player models, behaviors, teams, and ballparks, upgraded Season and Elimination Modes, a Super Mega Baseball 2 team import feature, and more.

Metalhead Software still has some surprises up their sleeve for another upcoming update video and even some post-launch content, but it didn’t come without addressing the elephant in the room of this season. COVID-19 has affected logistical development of the game and delayed it beyond when the studio expected to launch. Metalhead hasn’t ruled out the previously announced April 2020 launch window, but it could be a situation the team has to deal with as they navigate the matter of the coronavirus epidemic like everyone else.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for details on further updates from Super Mega Baseball 3, as well as updates on any shifts in its launch date on the 2020 video game calendar.