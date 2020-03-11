Super Mega Baseball 3 announced for April 2020 The comical baseball sim has returned with a new announcement trailer. Super Mega Baseball 3 is coming to PC and consoles next month.

Super Mega Baseball is a franchise that oozes personality. Where many other franchises are nailing down realism and likeness to the real thing, Metalhead Software has proven in the past that they’re here to make the old ballgame fun, and they’re ready to do it again with Super Mega Baseball 3 when the game launches… just next month in April 2020!

Metalhead Software shared the Announce Trailer for Super Mega Baseball 3 via their YouTube Channel on March 11, 2020. Set to launch in April 2020, Super Mega Baseball 3’s announce trailer is thick with all of the over-the-top gameplay players should expect from the franchise at this point and then some. Many a bat are broken, many an opposing team are mocked, and just one person gets their clock cleaned by a fastball. In addition to the hijinks, the announce trailer takes some time to show off new on-field play, including attempts for pickoffs. Metalhead also promises a robust new franchise mode coming to this iteration of the game. You can check out the trailer in full action below.

Super Mega Baseball 2 fills a dearth in more lighthearted baseball games, not unlike the enjoyable over-the-top natures of SNK arcade hit Baseball Stars or the more happy-go-lucky antics of Backyard Baseball. The strategy is still there and Super Mega Baseball 3 promises to deepen it more than ever, but it also doesn’t look like its trademark humorous personality on the way to making a more robust baseball game.

We’re happy to say we’ve been following along with the Super Mega Baseball series, having thoroughly enjoyed what Super Mega Baseball 2 had for us in our Shacknews review. We have no doubt that Metalhead Studios will deliver once again on what is making their franchise well worth the play for baseball fans and casual players alike.

Super Mega Baseball 3 is slated for April 2020 and will launch on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, featuring full cross-platform play support.