Sea of Thieves is coming to Steam soon Those who have been waiting for the mostly Microsoft and Xbox exclusive Sea of Thieves to arrive on Steam on PC will be happy to know they'll be able to set sail soon.

The swashbuckling Sea of Thieves may have had a choppy voyage coming out of the harbor, but it’s arguably become an incredible co-op and pvp journey of dastardly pirates and treasure hunting since. It’s also mostly been consigned to Microsoft and Xbox platforms. If you’ve been holding out for Rare’s Sea of Thieves to arrive on Steam on PC, you’re in luck. They just announced that it’s on the way and coming soon.

Rare announced the impending arrival of Sea of Thieves on Steam via the Sea of Thieves Twitter on April 2, 2020. Though no official date was announced, Sea of Thieves now has a Steam page where the game can be wishlisted. The Steam version of the game will bring 11 tales (the game’s ongoing major quests), five expansions, and over 30 hours of content that has been launched over on the Xbox and Microsoft versions of the game with plenty more to come. That is to say, it seems that once Sea of Thieves is on Steam, it will receive just as much support in its ongoing content as the Microsoft platform versions of the game.

While we don't have a date to share just yet, we're thrilled to announce that Sea of Thieves is coming to Steam soon! You can wishlist it now so that you're ready to add it to your hoard as soon as possible: https://t.co/WE0JplLmVt pic.twitter.com/7etQCIm20M — SeaOfThieves (@SeaOfThieves) April 2, 2020

Sea of Thieves is a game that has come into its own as a rewarding experience since launch. Where the seas were once a little barren, the full support and updates of Rare with new Tall Tale quests, treasures, weapons, ways to combat monsters and other pirates, and plenty more have made the game a constant fixture of co-op gaming throughout the last year. With its launch on Steam, that will likely only become more true as players who have been holding out for lack of an Xbox console or interest in playing the game through the Microsoft Store will finally be able to join in the fun.

As we await news on launch dates and the like, stay tuned for further details on Sea of Thieves on Steam. Need to brush up on your swashbuckling? Be sure to check out our Sea of Thieves walkthroughs and guides to make sure your privateering is up to snuff.