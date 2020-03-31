ShackStream: Working for a living with Good Job Today we're working our way up the corporate ladder with the latest indie release for the Nintendo Switch, Good Job!

While none of us are probably missing corporate structure or dead-end jobs too much right now, there's something to be said for a hard day's work. So, today I thought it would be fun to jump into the world of Good Job and take a more humorous look at the toil that is office work. The game revolves around solving environment-based puzzles to accomplish tasks. One office might need a new projector installed, or maybe their wifi is down and you need to reconnect it. It's up to the players to find the right paths to get those wires connected and office supplies delivered all while causing humorous mishaps and insane accidents that would have several employees filing for worker's comp if this were the real world.

We’ll be going live with Good Job over on the Shacknews Twitch channel around 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET today. You’re welcome to join us over on our Twitch page if you want to get in on the chat and cheer me on as I attempt to git'er done in corporate America. You’re also welcome to just stick around here and catch all the action in our embedded player. And be sure to check out the rest of our Good Job coverage for a more in-depth look at the game.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Shout outs to our subscribers and followers who support us and make these streams happen with their regular viewings. And a big thank you to everyone who stops by to converse in the Twitch chat. Your engagement is extremely appreciated and keeps us going and helps liven up our shows. If you have Amazon Prime perhaps consider using your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to help keep our streamers knee-deep in tacos. If you need a hand linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts together we just happen to have a handy-dandy guide that you can follow to do just that. Thanks again for your continued support and doing it for Shacknews.