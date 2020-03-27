CD Projekt RED donates nearly $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in Poland The Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher developers have put forth several monetary donations to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

Now that COVID-19 is a clear problem and a worldwide pandemic, efforts have begun in full to contain and curtail further spread of the illness, especially in the video game industry. Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED is the latest to join in these efforts. The developer recently announced it will be putting nearly one million dollars towards coronavirus relief efforts in its native Poland.

CD Projekt RED Co-Founder and Joint CEO Marcin Iwinski made the announcement of his company’s donation via a LinkedIn post on March 25, 2020. According to Marcin, CD Projekt RED’s donations come in two parts. The developer itself donated 2 million PLN (about $485,000) with another donation on behalf of its Board of Directors and major shareholders within the company. The donations will go to aid Polish organization Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy, which is a major Polish organization with a dedicated history to medical equipment fundraising. With the donation, CD Projekt RED hopes to aid in both relief and treatment of COVID-19 in the Polish area. This also follows CD Projekt RED’s efforts to work remotely to help fight spread of the virus.

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here's a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoM — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 16, 2020

CD Projekt RED joins several companies to have put donations or other relief efforts into fighting and containing the coronavirus, as well as supporting those affected by it. One of the major efforts was started by Razer, who turned some of its factories’ manufacturing towards production of surgical masks for local and global donation. Apple also procured surgical masks and is donating them to United States and European facilities. Meanwhile, Riot Games made a similar substantial donation to the area of Los Angeles to aid in its COVID-19 relief and resistance efforts while The Long Dark developer Hinterland Studios put their game on sale to donate to the World Health Organization (WHO).

With major groups chipping in to help and aid in the fight against coronavirus, one can hope that we’re reaching a turning point in which a breakthrough will be made and relief from the effects of COVID-19 is fast approaching.