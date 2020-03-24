The Long Dark: Social Distancing Fundraiser to support WHO against COVID-19 Hinterland Studios has announced The Long Dark: Social Distancing Fundraiser, in which current purchases of The Long Dark will go to help WHO in its efforts against the coronavirus.

As the ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic continue, the World Health Organization is arguably leading the charge in research and publication of new, accurate information and treatment of the virus. The Long Dark developer Hinterland Studios has certainly taken note of this and intends to help in the fight. It has started The Long Dark: Social Distancing Fundraiser to donate to WHO and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Hinterland Studios and The Long Dark Game Director Raphael van Lierop announced The Long Dark: Social Distancing Fundraiser on March 23, 2020. Partnering with the United Nations Foundation, and beginning on March 24, 2020 at 10AM PT / 12PM ET for the following week, The Long Dark will be selling for 60% off on Steam. During the time of this sale, all revenue made will be donated towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). This fund aids the WHO’s efforts to track and understand COVID-19, ensure patients are cared for, and help protect medical workers dealing directly with the disease on a regular basis. Ultimately, it will also help accelerate the path to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 as well.

Pls help spread the word about our Social Distancing Fundraiser in collaboration with the @unfoundation to help raise money for the World Health Organization's fight against COVID-19. Stay home & Save Lives. #thelongdark https://t.co/fmviMqsG2chttps://t.co/tp0uHw1loe pic.twitter.com/FWbp1WXCs6 — Raphael van Lierop (@RaphLife) March 24, 2020

As the coronavirus has had a vast effect on gaming events and industry, as well as the health of populations around the world, efforts like those by Hinterland are clearly needed and will hopefully help even just a little bit towards a solution for the situation. Medical professionals are working feverishly to both aid patients and contain the outbreak while various ends of the industry such as Nintendo, the League of Legends North American LCS, and Overwatch League try to carefully continue to move things along.

It will likely still be a long time before anything is back to normal, but if you want to aid in the effort as well, picking up a game as interesting as The Long Dark on its current discount and with this fundraiser running until March 31, 2020 is a great way to lend a hand.