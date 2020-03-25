Apple will donate over 10 million surgical masks to COVID-19 relief efforts Tim Cook recently took to social media to announce that Apple has sourced 10 million masks for the United States and will be gathering millions more for efforts across Europe.

With relief efforts coming up around the world in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, a group like Apple isn’t sitting by quietly. Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently came out to support social distancing efforts and stress cooperation with the directions of medical professionals, but also to share that Apple will be engaging in a major donation of surgical masks to coronavirus relief efforts in the United States and in Europe as well.

Tim Cook took to his personal Twitter to share Apple’s new initiative on March 25, 2020. According to Cook, 10 million surgical masks have already been secured for donation to facilities and organizations in the United States. Meanwhile, Cook promised that millions more masks will be sourced for donation to the most affected areas of the European continent. You can see Tim Cook’s entire statement in the video below.

Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020

With various industries heavily affected by the coronavirus around the world, various companies and organizations with the resources have stepped up to lend a hand in COVID-19 relief efforts. Apple was one company majorly affected by the outbreak when containment of the virus shut down Apple manufacturing factories in China. The shutdowns forced Apple to lower its revenue projections and announce that there would be shortages of the iPhone line throughout the coming year.

The Apple company has to be fully aware of what the virus costs them and their efforts to aid in relief around the world make sense given the situation. Even so, it’s a major contribution and many facilities and organizations suffering from supply shortages will likely be better for it.

