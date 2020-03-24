Star Wars 1313 leaked screenshot reveals a Boba Fett game that could have been A leaked look at Respawn's canceled Star Wars 1313 project shows off the underworld of Coruscant, plus a look at the bounty hunter protagonist that was maybe Boba Fett, but likely at least related.

LucasArts’ Star Wars 1313 is often a grieving topic of conversation on what could have been these days. The project was put on the shelf in 2013 by LucasArts and never saw the light of day outside of small leaks and tidbits. That said, a recent screenshot may have showed a glimpse at what could have been, including a look at a vast city scape and the player character that looks an awful lot like Star Wars fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett.

The screenshot in question was shared on Reddit by user LifeByTheSword on March 23, 2020. It’s just one alleged screen from the Star Wars 1313 game, but it shows a vast landscape of the 1313 region underneath the surface of Coruscant. Front and center in the screen is the protagonist character: a clear Mandalorian that has access to a rifle of sorts and might or might not be Boba Fett.

Though the character identity in Star Wars 1313 was disputed, there's little doubt that it had some relation to Boba or Jango Fett.

Though the true identity of the main character was never disclosed, it became a moot point when the game was abandoned and then Disney let the trademark decay. It’s a shame to say the least, but we still can’t help but wonder at what might have been. Respawn Entertainment would, of course, go on to eventually find success with a Star Wars game when they launched Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019 to much audience applause. The success was so much so that Respawn is already at the helm of a new Star Wars project, rumored to be Star Wars Maverick, but details on that rumored game are scarce at this time.

Even so, while Star Wars 1313 is still dead for the time being, one can’t help but wonder if there’s something to salvage given Respawn’s current success with the franchise, plus the success of The Mandalorian series on Disney+. At least we have whatever Star Wars Maverick is to look forward to for now.