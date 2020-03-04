Star Wars: Project Maverick possibly leaked by wayward Twitter bot It looks like we can expect another game in the Star Wars universe soon enough if this possible leak is to be believed.

After early reports via Kotaku surfaced in February that there might be a Star Wars Battlefront spinoff that was canceled, the gears got to turning. Though the game had been reportedly canceled, there was word that two additional games were still coming. It looks like this particular game, Star Wars: Project Maverick could be one of those two games still in the works.

The game Maverick has been added to the european PSN! pic.twitter.com/H0wmojX4S1 — PSN releases (@psnrelease) March 4, 2020

It looks like Star Wars: Project Maverick has leaked, or that's what it appears since the Twitter account for PSN Release tweeted out a photo of a possible logo for a game of the same name. The centered text can be seen among X-Wings and a Star Destroyer.

Kotaku has since confirmed that this is the other game that was supposedly in development, but Electronic Arts has yet to do the same. We won't know whether this is the real deal or just another fake leak until the official confirmation comes down the pipeline, but as soon as we do we'll be sure we keep you updated.