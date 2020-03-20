First Post! March 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Happy Anniversary Elder Scrolls: Oblivion
It's been 14 years since you were first entrusted with the Amulet of Kings.— Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 20, 2020
Happy birthday, Oblivion! pic.twitter.com/yek4t3Wmh6
Now where is ES6?
A message from Marty and Hugo about Doom Eternal's release
A message from us to you. Thank you to our fans for your support. We are so excited to launch DOOM Eternal today! pic.twitter.com/baZAyyKHlC— DOOM (@DOOM) March 20, 2020
How goes your slaying, Shacknews?
COVID-19 can eat a fat one
Be like Izzy.#QuaratineAndChill pic.twitter.com/DaJD75xGAn— Daniel Perez (@Daniel_O_Perez) March 20, 2020
Solid tweet.
Quarantine day 18: pic.twitter.com/vhYc8H022I— Steggy (Jeff Stegner) (@Steggy) March 20, 2020
Really makes you think...
IMAGINE: These 25 celebrities Don't Really Care About Us! pic.twitter.com/CFaT3lTcIg— Me, Myself & I (@B3_Kind_Rewind) March 19, 2020
Look at this silly pupper!
Just taking a nap after eating all the strawberry jam from r/rarepuppers
Way to go on that dog post, Reddit.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- Doom Eternal review: One hell of a party
- Stairway to Badass: The Making and Remaking of Doom
- Icon of Sin: Doom and the Making of John Romero's Sigil
- Countdown to Doomsday: Shacknews celebrates Doom Eternal and the Doom franchise
- Insanely Fast: Bethesda's Pete Hines talks Doom Eternal
- Knee-Deep in the Ports: Ranking the Best (and Worst) Versions of Doom
- Apollo 11 Situations: John Romero on Porting Doom and Wolfenstein 3D
- Voices in the Blood: Scott Patterson and the Terrifying Soundscape of Doom 64
- Super Doom: How id Software's Opus Made the Jump to Super NES
$$$$$$$$$$ pic.twitter.com/X6RqvcnQpQ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 20, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
