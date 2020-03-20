First Post! March 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Anniversary Elder Scrolls: Oblivion

It's been 14 years since you were first entrusted with the Amulet of Kings.



Happy birthday, Oblivion! pic.twitter.com/yek4t3Wmh6 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 20, 2020

Now where is ES6?

A message from Marty and Hugo about Doom Eternal's release

A message from us to you. Thank you to our fans for your support. We are so excited to launch DOOM Eternal today! pic.twitter.com/baZAyyKHlC — DOOM (@DOOM) March 20, 2020

How goes your slaying, Shacknews?

COVID-19 can eat a fat one

Solid tweet.

Really makes you think...

IMAGINE: These 25 celebrities Don't Really Care About Us! pic.twitter.com/CFaT3lTcIg — Me, Myself & I (@B3_Kind_Rewind) March 19, 2020

Look at this silly pupper!

Way to go on that dog post, Reddit.

