Call of Duty: Warzone crosses 30 million player milestone Infinity Ward's take on battle royale is sweeping up the attention of players around the world. Over 30 million players have taken the drop into Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone hasn’t been out for long, but the Modern Warfare 2019 take on battle royale has gotten the attention of fans and players worldwide in no time. As Activision and Infinity Ward continue to bring updates and new content to the game, they’ve also taken a few victory laps along the way, the latest of which was that over 30 million players have dropped into Call of Duty: Warzone since its launch.

Activision and Infinity Ward announced the major milestone for Call of Duty: Warzone via the Call of Duty Twitter on March 20, 2020. According to the post, over 30 million players have gotten in on Call of Duty: Warzone since its launch on March 10, 2020, only ten days before the time of this writing. It’s a strong start for the game to say the least, and it’s likely only bolstered by Infinity Ward working on various updates for the game, including the launch of a Solos mode that allows players to queue up without a squad.

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community .



Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

It helps that Call of Duty: Warzone is only a free-to-play addition to what was already a game that was strong in its gunplay mechanics. That said, Warzone also goes out of its way to make meaningful additions and solutions for the battle royale genre. The sound definitely needs some fixing, but a starting pistol, a vast map, and a great second-chance system make it a game we praised more heavily than not in our Shacknews review. Put all of these factors together and it’s not hard at all to see why Call of Duty: Warzone has drawn the attention of so many players.

And with everyone’s eyes on the game, it’s now more interesting than ever to see where Activision and Infinity Ward go with the game and whether they can keep up the pace.