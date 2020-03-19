GDC Summer event announced for August 2020 Looking to deliver on their promise of a reschedule, a new GDC Summer events has been announced for August to replace the canceled event in March.

In the thick of game industry and esports events postponed or outright canceled due to growing coronavirus concerns, GDC 2020 was one of the biggest to fall on the chopping block, but it wasn’t canceled outright. Rather, GDC claimed to be postponing the event to determine whether or not a summer event could be planned in place of the original March 2020 plans. Those plans have finally been revealed. GDC Summer has been announced as a three-day event currently scheduled for early August 2020.

GDC Summer was announced via the official GDC Twitter and website on March 19, 2020. According to the announcement from GDC organizers, the event is currently slated to take place on the dates of August 4 to August 6, 2020 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Though many of the scheduled talks and presentations for GDC 2020 in March were eventually transferred into virtual presentations and livestreams via the GDC Twitch channel, the GDC organization promises that this Summer event will feature a new wealth of “high-quality technical content, mixed with valuable roundtable discussions to foster conversation and connection.”

GDC organizers plan new 3-day GDC Summer event for August https://t.co/WaXbdNRnDC — Official_GDC (@Official_GDC) March 19, 2020

GDC 2020 was postponed at the end of February following rising concerns over COVID-19. Since and during that time, many other events have also been affected, including E3 2020, which was set to take place in June 2020 before being canceled. It’s questionable whether or not the issues regarding the coronavirus will die down or be under control by August 2020, as even EVO 2020, scheduled around the same dates, has expressed concerns over the matter and assured fans that they are carefully monitoring the situation in case it becomes too risky to host the event. It’s also a packed week as QuakeCon 2020 takes place the weekend after GDC Summer’s established dates.

It will remain to be seen if GDC Summer can pull off what got left by the wayside in March, but for the time being, it’s on and aiming to make up for a lost conference. Shacknews will follow this story as further news and information becomes available.