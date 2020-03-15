GDC 2020 virtual talks, livestream schedule, and how to watch GDC 2020 will go ahead as a livestream event all week where viewers can watch talks from the comfort of their own home, for free!

Instead of a public event, GDC 2020 is going virtual. For this week, would-be attendees can enjoy GDC 2020 from the comfort of their own homes with virtual talks, awards livestreams, and more. This will be a free event, so all should take this opportunity to watch and learn!

Watch the GDC 2020 livestream here

GDC is a major event that sees developers from all over the world meet up to host panels, show progress of their games, and reveal new products in development. With the coronavirus becoming a pandemic, and several gaming events being canceled, GDC 2020 has shifted to a livestream event. Everyone can tune in, for free, to see all manner of content.

The GDC 2020 livestreams are scheduled to take place between 9:00AM and 5:00PM PT / 12:00PM and 8:00PM ET each day this week, starting on Monday, March 16 and going through Friday, March 20. Check out the livestream below:

Watch live video from GDC on www.twitch.tv

There will be a lot of excellent talks to be heard over the coming week, with the GDC page highlighting a few:

“Expect to enjoy some expert talks from studios like 343 Industries, Playground Games, BioWare, Gearbox and more, as well as insightful behind-the-scenes explorations of notable indie games like Baba Is You, A Short Hike, and Kine.”

Aside from the talks, there will also be a stream for the Independent Games Festival and Games Developers Choice Awards starting at 5:00PM PT / 8:00PM ET on Wednesday, March 18. You can check out the GDC 2020 page for more information.

This is a great solution to a pretty world-changing problem. While it is disappointing attendees won’t be able to mingle with others in the industry, this is at least one way for developers to get the word out about their games and ideas. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for continue GDC 2020 coverage!