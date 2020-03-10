New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack returns & is now available in Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone launching, the Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack has also returned with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support veterans.
TJ Denzer
5

Call of Duty: Warzone has launched, bringing battle royale to the latest generation of Call of Duty. What’s best about it is that it’s free-to-play, meaning you don’t need Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to play it, but with the launch of Warzone, the Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack is also returning and will be available in Warzone to help benefit US and UK veterans.

Infinity Ward announced the return of the Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack on its COD Endowment Twitter on March 10, 2020. The Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack is a collection of DLC items including a “Defender” variant of the .357 pistol, a special Call of Duty Endowment watch, gun charm, and weapon camo, plus stickers, calling cards, sprays, and emblems, all for $9.99. The best part of it is that 100% of the net sales for the Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack are used to support US and UK veterans in finding quality civilian jobs.

The Call of Duty Endowment has been an excellent offering on the part of Activision and Infinity Ward in the new generation of Call of Duty. It gives Call of Duty fans a special way to help support a noble cause and helps veterans who have done their part with the military in integrating back into regular and quality lives. It’s good timing as well to re-release the Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack as Call of Duty: Warzone goes live. A free-to-play and standalone spinoff, you don’t need Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to play Warzone and thousands of players are likely to jump on Warzone once it’s available for download.

If you’re jumping in and want to give a little something back as you play Warzone or Modern Warfare today, the Call of Duty Endowment Pack is a great way to do it while it’s available.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 10, 2020 12:38 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack returns & is now available in Warzone

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 10, 2020 12:51 PM

      So what is Warzone Plunder game type? Still 150 players and you just steal cash and do contracts instead of surviving?

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        March 10, 2020 12:56 PM

        That appears to be correct. There are various activities and crates spread across the map to make cash in addition to defeating other players in combat, so it's about who has the most cash at the end of the session rather than who survives.

        • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 10, 2020 1:12 PM

          But those who survive can loot more so what exactly is the difference?

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            March 10, 2020 2:28 PM

            unlimited respawns in that mode

