MARIO Day 2020 Switch eShop sale includes Super Mario Maker 2 & more It's MAR10 Day, and with it comes a whole bunch of rare sales on the Nintendo eShop for nearly all of the Super Mario games, including Super Mario Maker 2.

With MARIO Day comes a celebration and enjoyment of absolutely everything that has to do with Super Mario. The franchise has brought no lack of joy to the world and Nintendo is happy to share in the MAR10 fun. It’s quite uncommon that first-party Nintendo games go on sale these days, but Nintendo is letting players get their hands on a host of Super Mario games at discount with a collection of sales on the Nintendo eShop.

If you head over to the Nintendo eShop either on your Nintendo Switch device or on Nintendo’s website right now, you’ll find a whole host of Super Mario titles on sale. Even Super Mario Maker 2 is included, which is a definite rarity. Here’s the whole list.

Super Mario Maker 2 is easily a standout among the deals on Super Mario games on this MAR10 Day.

As should be expected, various retailers like Target and Best Buy are also getting in on the action today if you wanted to pick up copies of the above games and more. There’s plenty of other games on offer in the various outlets too.

It’s worth mentioning that Super Mario Maker 2 was Shacknews’ #1 Game of the Year in 2019 and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games 2020 also rated highly as Shacknews’ Best Sports Game of 2019. It’s absolutely out of the ordinary that either of these titles get any sort of discount directly through Nintendo, so if you’ve been holding back on some of our Shacknews favorites, now is likely one of the best times to grab them.

That’s not the only thing happening on this MAR10 Day. Nintendo and the LEGO Group are teasing some kind of new LEGO Super Mario project. What has been your favorite MAR10 reveal or celebration today?