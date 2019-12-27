Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2019 - Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

There are a lot of great sports video games released every year, but not every one of them features the ability to do battle with classic Sega and Nintendo characters. The Olympics are heading to Tokyo in 2020, and Sega has created a new twist to the old mini-game formula that has Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 taking home The Shacknews Award for Best Sports Game of 2019.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 features a very compelling campaign mode. The story kicks off with Mario, Bowser, Sonic, and Dr. Eggman being trapped in a video game about the Olympic Games Tokyo 1964. Their sidekicks are all left in the year 2020 to try and figure out how to get everyone back to the future, and a series of great challenges await. The game does a great job of teaching players about Tokyo, with a solid overworld map that highlights all the hot spots in town. Ther are also one-time events in the Story Mode that will give players warm and fuzzy feelings of nostalgia.

From racing a bullet train as Sonic to running in a marathon with Mario, There are tons of ways to have fun in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. There are definitely more 3D events that are playable in 2020 than the 2D events in 1964, but the Story Mode does a wonderful job of highlighting all of the different mini-games that the game has to offer. While there might be more detailed and specific sports titles released this year, none of them offered as many ways to play as Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, our Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2019. Head over to our Year of the Games: 2019 article to check out more winners from The Shacknews Awards 2019.