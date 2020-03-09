Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone battle royale details leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone battle royale mode has leaked, along with a collection of new details about what the mode will include and how it will play.

One of the most anticipated features of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been the impending launch of a battle royale to go with it, as it did with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode. We’re still waiting on official details of the battle royale, but some details have dropped early. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale will allegedly be called Warzone, and what’s more, we learned about quite a few new features of the upcoming mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone battle royale mode was revealed in a YouTube video posted and then removed early on March 9, 2020. However, many of the details were picked up and posted in a thread by Reddit user ywhine. The following are the main details revealed in the video.

Free-to-play, cross-platform

Up to 150 players

Solo, duos, trios

Players spawn with a pistol

No weapon attachments, pre-made blueprints at five rarity levels

There are 3 levels of armor

All activities earn money, which can be spent at Buy Stations

Buy Stations can be used to purchase killstreaks, loadouts, and respawn dead teammates

Players can respawn via a 1v1 duel

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone will reportedly feature up to 150 player play on a free-to-play client, with vehicles, singles, duos, trios, and crossplay in the game to name a few details.

In addition to the above details, it should be mentioned that the Warzone map will seemingly be a patchwork of new map sections and existing maps like Scrapyard. There will also be vehicles for the map including ATVs, helicopters, TAC Rovers, and more. Loot also just falls out of players and can be picked up without going through a bag, death box, or inventory.

All in all, Warzone is sounding like an intense and enjoyable proposition, especially with the fact that it will be free-to-play and standalone from the overall Call of Duty: Modern Warfare experience. We expect to hear official news of Warzone later today from Activision, so stay tuned for further information. In the meantime, check out the weirder addition to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that came in the form of a Tomogunchi watch with a digital pet you can feed with murder.