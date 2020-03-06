Rocket League March Update features blueprint trade-ins & the end of Mac/Linux support Pysonix will be letting Rocket League players trade up on multiple blueprints to get better ones, but it's the last update for Mac and Linux players.

Rocket League is about to get its next update. Psyonix just announced that the March update for rocket-powered car soccer is just around the corner. There are features such as new blueprints and the ability trade blueprints in for better ones. That said, the March update is also unfortunately the setting sun of support for Mac and Linux. This is the last update both platforms will get.

Psyonix announced the March update for Rocket League on its website on March 6, 2020. Set to launch on March 10, 2020 on all available platforms, the Rocket League March update has a number of interesting new features for players, including a new trade-in system for the blueprint system. After the update, players will be able to trade in five blueprints of a certain rarity to collect a blueprint of higher rarity in return. Meanwhile, dynamic range controls for game audio, changes to default settings including the camera, controls, and interface, and fixes for inventory filters are also coming.

The changes to blueprints with the trade-in system means you might be able to score something better if you have a whole bunch of useless lower tier blueprints laying around.

Unfortunately, the March update marks the end of Rocket League support for Linux and Mac platforms. The cutoff to Mac and Linux support was announced back in January, with Psyonix even going as far as to offer refunds to players on both platforms, but this update marks the actual, factual end of new content for Rocket League on both Mac and Linux. Even so, Psyonix has gone as far as to update their facts on any further refunds for the game on either front. Players can still request a refund for Rocket League through Steam on Mac and Linux up until June 10, 2020, which seems like quite a generous window of time.

With the March update dropping shortly, Psyonix has announced nonetheless that new blueprints and further content for the store is coming soon and will be revealed after the update is live next week.